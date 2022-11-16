Eden Capital names Garafalo as CFO

In his new role, Garafalo will have responsibility over the firm’s finance, technology, reporting, and compliance functions and will chair the firm’s valuation committee.

Eden Capital has named Frank J. Garafalo as chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Eden Capital, Garafalo was senior vice president of finance for WCG Clinical. He has also held roles as CFO at Schoology, chief accounting officer at Certara, and CFO at Barnes and Noble Digital.

“The Eden team is excited to have Frank on board,” said Dina Said, a managing director and founder of Eden Capital in a statement. “Frank’s financial and operational expertise as well as his industry experience will be value-added to our firm and our portfolio companies.”

New York City-based Eden Capital invests in education, tech, and business services companies.