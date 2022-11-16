Healthcare investment bank Edgemont taps former PE Hub editor Sarah Pringle as director

She is a former editor at PE Hub

David Blume and Jeff Swearingen are the co-founders and managing directors of Edgemont

Edgemont Partners, a healthcare-focused investment bank and M&A and capital raising advisor, has named Sarah Pringle as a director to lead and expand its financial sponsor coverage.

On the new appointment, David Blume and Jeff Swearingen, co-founders and managing directors of Edgemont, said in a statement, “We are excited for Sarah to join our growing team to head Edgemont’s private equity coverage, one of our most important strategic growth initiatives. We believe that our private equity clients will be best served by a dedicated team exclusively focused on their relationship with Edgemont and the needs of their portfolio companies.”

Pringle brings nearly a decade of healthcare private equity, venture capital and M&A journalism experience. Most recently, she co-authored Axios Pro’s Health Tech Deals newsletter. She previously reported on healthcare M&A and private institutional investments at PE Hub and The Deal.

Edgemont was founded in 2001. Edgemont’s principals have executed 190 plus transactions with an aggregate value of $90 billion plus.