Edgewater-backed Naprotek acquires RF circuit fabrication provider MicroFab

Naprotek, LLC., a portfolio company of Edgewater Capital Partners, has acquired Manchester, New Hampshire-based MicroFab Inc, a provider of precision RF circuit fabrication and atomic-level micro machining services. No financial terms were disclosed.

This acquisition is a strategic element of Naprotek’s continued expansion in RF products, services, and solutions. The business and entire MicroFab team will be integrated into the East Coast operations at SemiGen, a Naprotek Company.

“As the fourth acquisition in support of the Naprotek strategy of building an electronics technology solutions company, we are pleased to round-out SemiGen’s RF circuit capabilities to further support our customers in Defense and other high-reliability markets,” said Pete Ostergard, a partner at Edgewater Capital, in a statement.

Edgewater Capital Partners, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a sector focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses.