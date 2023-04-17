Edtech firm Cengage to secure $500m from Apollo

The deal is expected to close by June 30, 2023.

Apollo Global Management has agreed to invest $500 million in Cengage Group, a Boston-based edtech company.

The deal is expected to close by June 30, 2023.

On the funding, Apollo Private Equity Partner Itai Wallach said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be working with the Cengage Group management team and its board as the company continues to execute against its business plan. We believe our deep experience in the education sector will help to further accelerate the company’s transformation from print to digital and drive further growth across its business.”

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Cengage Group while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to Apollo.

KKR Capital Markets is serving as capital markets advisor and lead arranger for the transaction on behalf of Cengage Group. Apollo Capital Solutions is also serving as a capital markets advisor.

Apollo had about $548 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.