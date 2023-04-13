EHP-backed Vytalize Health takes controlling stake in Independent Physician Association of NY

Hoboken, New Jersey-based Vytalize is a value-based care platform created to help independent physicians and practices improve patient care and lower costs.

This deal follows IPA NY’s recent $100 million equity and debt capital raise led by EHP

EHP made its initial investment in Vytalize in March 2022

EHP has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital

Vytalize Health, which is backed by Enhanced Healthcare Partners, has acquired a controlling stake in Independent Physician Association of New York, a multi-specialty IPA organization that has more than 3,000 providers.

This deal follows IPA NY’s recent $100 million equity and debt capital raise led by EHP.

Hoboken, New Jersey-based Vytalize is a value-based care platform created to help independent physicians and practices improve patient care and lower costs.

EHP made its initial investment in Vytalize in March 2022.

“One year into our partnership, Vytalize has seen exceptional growth in its care delivery infrastructure and geographical presence,” said EHP General Partner Samarth Chandra, in a statement. “EHP recognizes that additional capital and strategic M&A will further Vytalize’s momentum and drive sustainable relationships for its care delivery network — ultimately bettering the healthcare experience and empowering patients with their health outcomes.”

EHP has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital.