EHP invests in healthcare RCM firm Janus

Janus, a Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin-based provider of healthcare revenue cycle management technology, has secured an investment from Enhanced Healthcare Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

The funding will be used for Janus’ expansion, product development and go-to-market initiatives.

In conjunction with the investment, Won Park, a partner at EHP, will join Janus’ board of directors.

“Janus is transforming the way health systems are dealing with revenue cycle management,” said Park in a statement. “With Janus’ best-in-class technology and strong value proposition for its clients, Janus is well-positioned to continue being a highly differentiated, innovative leader in this market.”

EHP invests in middle-market healthcare businesses. Representative investments include Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Vytalize Health, PAI, SCA Pharma, and West Dermatology.

Janus was founded in 2020.