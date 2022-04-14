EHP invests in Vytalize Health

Enhanced Healthcare Partners has invested in Vytalize Health, a provider of value-based care services for seniors and their primary care physicians. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY (April 13, 2022) — Enhanced Healthcare Partners (“EHP”), a leading private equity firm specializing in transformative, middle-market healthcare businesses, is pleased to announce its strategic growth investment in Vytalize Health, a leader in value-based care services for seniors and their primary care physicians. The company will use the new capital to continue investing in its care delivery infrastructure, grow its geographic presence, partner with Medicare Advantage and commercial plans and expand its team.

Vytalize Health started as a Medicare-focused primary care practice in New York in 2014. The company developed a vertically integrated solution combining a risk-bearing entity, a virtual and in-home clinic model and a broad technology platform, which they began offering to other primary care practices in 2017. Vytalize Health has grown its patient base 150% year over year and is now partnered with 280 primary care practices across 16-states. The company’s value-based care delivery is responsible for $2 billion in medical spending for over 130,000 senior patients.

“Vytalize has designed a dynamic model to bring primary care physicians valuable tools that drive better senior care,” said Samarth Chandra, General Partner at Enhanced Healthcare Partners. “We are excited to partner with an exceptional leadership team to continue the company’s mission and growth.”

With the support of EHP, Vytalize will be able to expand geographically into new markets while increasing the concentration of existing practices and has initiated contracting with regional and national Medicare Advantage plans.

“EHP’s expertise in growing transformative healthcare companies perfectly aligns with our vision of bringing cutting edge solutions to our primary care doctors,” said Faris Ghawi, CEO of Vytalize. “We are very excited for the future of our partnership and our ability to drive positive change in the senior care market.”

ABOUT ENHANCED HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Enhanced Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm dedicated to making minority and majority investments in founder and entrepreneur-led lower middle-market companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital and is comprised of professionals with deep healthcare, operations, consulting and investment management experience. The firm seeks to invest in companies between $50-$250 million in enterprise value, driving deep partnerships with management and founders to catalyze growth and build great organizations. For more information, visit: www.enhancedhealthcare.com.