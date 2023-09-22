Eldridge, Brightstar and Claure Group to take majority stake in Australian engineering firm Ausenco

Zimi Meka, co-founder of Ausenco, will remain CEO, board member and investor in Ausenco

Mike Burke, former chairman and CEO of AECOM, will join Ausenco’s board of directors as chairman

Perella Weinberg Partners is acting as financial advisor to Ausenco in connection with the transaction

Eldridge, Brightstar Capital Partners and Claure Group have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Ausenco, an Australian engineering and consulting services provider to the minerals and metals industries and energy transition markets. The sellers include Resource Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Zimi Meka, co-founder of Ausenco, will remain CEO, board member and investor in Ausenco.

Mike Burke, former chairman and CEO of AECOM, served as an advisor and partner to Eldridge and the buyer consortium. Burke is expected to join Ausenco’s board of directors as chairman.

“Ausenco plays a vital role in facilitating the global transition to electrification and electric vehicles,” said Andrew Weinberg, founder and CEO of Brightstar Capital Partners in a statement. “Brightstar is confident that Ausenco is strategically positioned for future growth due to its impressive track record of performance, and the anticipated increased demand for metals and minerals that are essential to sustainable solutions.”

Perella Weinberg Partners is acting as financial advisor to Ausenco in connection with the transaction.

Ausenco was founded in 1991.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Eldridge invests in businesses across the insurance, asset management, technology, mobility, sports & gaming, media & music, real estate, and consumer landscapes.

Brightstar Capital invests in the middle market.