Elemental Enzymes inks investment from Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners has made an investment in St. Louis-based Elemental Enzymes, a developer of naturally occurring enzymes and biochemicals for use in commercial agriculture. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Elemental Enzymes will have 17 products in the market in 2023 sold through global commercial partners throughout five geographies, with 345 total patent applications.

On the deal, Kevin Schwartz, CEO of Paine Schwartz, said in a statement, “This strategic investment in Elemental Enzymes is directly aligned with our long-term thesis of identifying companies that sustainably increase productivity in the agriculture space. The company has an impressive suite of products, a robust R&D pipeline, blue-chip customer relationships and a track record of accelerating growth. We look forward to working closely with Brian and the Elemental Enzymes team to capture market share in the rapidly growing biologicals segment of the crop protection market.”

Akin Gump served as legal counsel to Paine Schwartz.

