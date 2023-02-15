Elevance Health acquires CarepathRx’s specialty pharmacy subsidiary BioPlus

CarepathRx is a provider of pharmacy care delivery solutions for health systems and hospitals.

CarepathRx serves more than 20 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 2,000 employees nationwide

Elevance Health is an Indianapolis-based health insurance provider

Nautic Partners invests in middle-market companies in three industries: healthcare, industrials, and services

Elevance Health has acquired BioPlus, a specialty pharmacy subsidiary of CarepathRx, a portfolio company of Nautic Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

CarepathRx is a provider of pharmacy care delivery solutions for health systems and hospitals. CarepathRx serves more than 20 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 2,000 employees nationwide.

Elevance Health is an Indianapolis-based health insurance provider.

BioPlus provides a complete range of specialty pharmacy services for patients living with complex and chronic conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatology. The company covers more than 100 limited distribution medications and has a footprint that touches all 50 states.

“Specialty pharmacy is a critical driver of value for patients, and we are excited to welcome BioPlus, the largest independent specialty pharmacy, to our Elevance Health family,” said Pete Haytaian, Executive Vice President, Elevance Health and President, Carelon. “Together, we will enhance our abilities to provide end-to-end pharmacy services for our consumers by delivering greater affordability and access to critical medications, as well as a superior patient experience.”

Nautic Partners invests in middle-market companies in three industries: healthcare, industrials, and services.