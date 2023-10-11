Crain is a co-founder of the New York investment bank and served as chief operating officer since the firm's founding in 2007.

Elizabeth Crain is leaving Moelis & Co. to pursue other business interests, the New York-based investment bank confirmed to PE Hub. Widely considered one of the most influential women in M&A, Crain, who is a co-founder of the firm, has served as chief operating officer since its founding in 2007. She will depart at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

In a memo sent to employees and reviewed by PE Hub, Ken Moelis, chairman and CEO, said: “Over the last 22 years, Elizabeth and I have spoken multiple times a day, and her departure will be personally significant for me. As a co-founder and chief operating officer since the inception of Moelis & Company, she has been a driving force behind our collective success, and the impact of her legacy will be evident well into the future.”

Prior to the firm’s founding, Crain and Moelis had worked together at UBS Investment Bank.

On October 1, Kate Pilcher Ciafone succeeded Crain in the role of COO, a move announced in March. At that time, the bank said that Crain would serve as vice chair.

Ciafone is also a firm co-founder and has been the COO of investment banking at Moelis since 2019.

“I’ve accomplished what I’ve came to Moelis to do,” Crain told Bloomberg. “I look at our leadership team and everybody is at slightly different points in their careers and bringing a unique skill set that will drive this firm into the future.” She added that she is going to take some time before figuring out what to do next.