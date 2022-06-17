Elysian Capital-backed Gravity Global acquires Mojo Media Labs

The deal represents the third acquisition in three months by Gravity Global as it continues its U.S expansion plans,

Gravity Global, a portfolio company of Elysian Capital, has acquired Mojo Media Labs. This is the third acquisition by Gravity Global in three months following on from the purchases of content marketing agency Morsekode and B2B firm 9th Wonder in March. Mojo Media Labs is a specialist in account-based marketing (ABM).

Elysian Capital is a private equity firm headquartered in London that acquired Gravity Global via a management buyout in September 2021. It made the purchase via its Elysian Capital III fund which exceeded its target to reach its $400 million (£325 million) official cap in October 2020.

Gravity Global is a specialist B2B marketing agency network that was founded in 2009 as a network of independent operations across the globe. It has completed seven acquisitions in the last two years and with more U.S. acquisitions currently in process it is on track to double in size this year. It currently has a staff of 340 employees with 15 offices worldwide.

“Mojo’s expertise makes us a major player in ABM,” said Jose Lozano, U.S. CEO of Gravity Global. “We now provide all three critical ABM components of strategy, content, and marketing automation, and we do this at scale with complete branding capabilities

Mojo Media Labs is a full-service digital marketing agency that was founded in 2011 by husband and wife Mike and Nikole Rose. It is a HubSpot diamond partner and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.