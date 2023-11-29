Emerald Lake-backed Inno-Pak bags Albany Packaging

Inno-Pak is a food packaging provider

Inno-Pak, a portfolio company of Emerald Lake Capital Management, has acquired Albany Packaging, a folding paperboard cartons manufacturer.

Albany is based in Markham, Ontario.

“This acquisition increases our North American integrated manufacturing capabilities and marks a crucial step in our manufacturing expansion plan to create an even more resilient supply chain,” said Chris Sanzone, CEO of Inno-Pak. “Albany also deepens our ongoing investments in paper capacity as we continue to innovate to make packaging more eco-friendly.”

Albany is the third acquisition by Inno-Pak over the past two years, following the acquisitions of Stalk Market in February 2022 and Finishing Services in March 2023.

“Inno-Pak stands at an important inflection point with several favorable trends in our end markets of the food service, grocery, convenience store and hospitality industries,” said Jon Sill, chairman of Inno-Pak. “The acquisition of Albany enhances our ability to capitalize on these positive trends with one of the most diverse custom and stock folding carton programs.”

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Inno-Pak is a food packaging provider for the food service, grocery, convenience store and hospitality industries. It is based in Delaware, Ohio.

Emerald Lake is a growth-oriented private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California. It has over $1.25 billion of assets under management as of 30 September.