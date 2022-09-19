EnCap Flatrock-based Vecino Energy Partners appoints CFO and corporate finance VP

Jinks will oversee all financial aspects of the company leaning on his two decades of experience in finance and M&A while Moreton will lead the analytic effort.

Vecino Energy Partners, which is backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, has named Brian Jinks and James Moreton have joined the company as chief financial officer and vice president of corporate finance and business development, respectively.

Jinks will oversee all financial aspects of the company leaning on his two decades of experience in finance and M&A. Moreton will lead the analytic effort for the company leveraging his years in investment banking and most recently as CFO of an SCF Partners portfolio company.

On the new appointments, President David Ash said in a statement, “I’m excited to welcome Brian and James to the Vecino leadership team and look forward to working closely with them as we execute on our opportunity set. Brian’s extensive experience, reputation and relationships fit nicely with our core strengths. James will immediately add value to the team given his in-depth financial and technical experience.”

Over the past 18 years, Jinks has exclusively focused on global energy infrastructure transactions, where he started and led that effort at Moelis & Company in 2016. Prior to Moelis & Company, he led the midstream and MLP coverage efforts for Deutsche Bank. From 2000 to 2007, he worked at Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette/Credit Suisse and Lazard as a member of their respective energy investment banking teams.

Most recently, Moreton was as CFO for Kinetic Pressure Control, a well control technology company backed by SCF Partners. Prior to joining Kinetic, Moreton worked in energy investment banking at Moelis & Company and Royal Bank of Canada.

Vecino Energy Partners, LLC, based in San Antonio, is focused on developing midstream infrastructure to support the domestic oil and gas industry.

EnCap Flatrock Midstream is focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors.