EnCap Flatrock promotes Knowles to managing director

EnCap Flatrock Midstream has promoted Brett Knowles to managing director from vice president.

Knowles joined EnCap Flatrock in 2013. Prior to joining EnCap Flatrock, Knowles worked in investment banking at Barclays.

“In Brett’s 10 years with our firm, he has assisted with the formation of many new portfolio companies, helped execute several of the largest transactions in EnCap Flatrock’s history and has grown tremendously in his role,” said EnCap Flatrock Managing Partner Sam Pitts in a statement. “Brett is an outstanding example of what it looks like to lead with humility, and he is a consummate team player. He has established himself as an integral part of the EnCap Flatrock investment team, and we are excited for this next chapter of his career.”

EnCap Flatrock targets midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion.