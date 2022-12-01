EnCap invests in offshore wind turbine firm Bleutec Industries

Bleutec CEO and President Robin Bodtmann founded the company in 2019

EnCap Investments has made an investment in Houston-based Bleutec Industries, a provider of offshore wind turbine installation vessels. Bleutec management will invest alongside EnCap in the company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’re excited to partner with Bleutec and help accelerate the management team’s vision to innovate in the deployment of renewables to the U.S. offshore wind sector,” said EnCap Energy Transition Managing Partner Tim Rebhorn in a statement. “The Bleutec team is a natural fit with the EnCap Energy Transition portfolio and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Robin Bodtmann and Bo Jardine lead the Bleutec team. Bodtmann founded Bleutec in 2019 and serves as CEO and president.

PPHB LP served as financial advisor to Bleutec while Jones Walker was legal advisor. Sidley Austin served as legal advisor to EnCap.

Since 1988, EnCap targets the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 23 institutional investment funds totaling approximately $39 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors.