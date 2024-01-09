Energy Capital Partners acquires renewable energy developer Triple Oak Power

Founded in 2020, Triple Oak manages a pipeline of more than 8.0GW of renewable development projects

Energy Capital Partners has acquired Triple Oak Power, a Portland, Oregon-based developer of renewable energy projects. The sellers were EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. No financial terms were disclosed.

“ECP is excited to work with Triple Oak Power to execute our shared mission of delivering cost-effective, clean energy to consumers,” said Schuyler Coppedge, a partner at ECP in a statement. “Triple Oak’s talented team shares our passion for developing integrated, diverse, and sustainable electricity infrastructure and has leveraged its senior executives’ deep experience in renewables to execute on a unique strategic vision. ECP has a longstanding history of investing at scale in the renewable energy space and we look forward to applying our expertise and capital to facilitate Triple Oak’s continued growth.”

Marathon Capital acted as financial advisor to EnCap and Triple Oak on the transaction, and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to EnCap and Triple Oak. Latham & Watkins, LLP served as legal advisor to ECP.

