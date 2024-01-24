Enlightenment Capital forms new intelligence platform RealmOne

RealmOne was formed through the merger of four businesses – iNovex, INNOPLEX, Secure Innovations, and HTS Infosys.

Based in Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector

The private equity firm was founded in 2012

Enlightenment Capital has formed RealmOne, a Columbia, Maryland-based intelligence platform for critical national security agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“RealmOne is the combination of four special businesses that are leaving their mark on the Intelligence Community and having real impact on their customers’ missions,” said Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital and chairman of RealmOne in a statement. “We look forward to working with the combined team and driving the company’s growth as it continues to support the needs of the most sensitive government clients.”

