Enlightenment Capital invests in cybersecurity software firm Ridgeline International

Enlightenment Capital has made an investment in Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Ridgeline International, a cybersecurity software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Ridgeline will serve as the foundation for Enlightenment’s newest intelligence and cyber software platform,” said Devin Talbott, founder and managing partner of Enlightenment Capital in a statement. “The pace of technological change and emerging threats in the UTS and DSM domains require continuous innovation, anticipation, and investment.”

Raymond James served as financial advisor and Holland & Knight served as the legal advisor to Ridgeline on the transaction. Moore & Van Allen served as the legal advisor to Enlightenment Capital. Morrison & Foerster provided government contracting legal advisory services as part of this transaction.

Ridgeline was founded in 2015.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government and technology sector.