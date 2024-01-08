Enlightenment Capital unveils new space platform Auria

Auria was formed through the merger of four recent acquisitions by Enlightenment Capital--Boecore, Ascension Engineering Group, Orbit Logic, and La Jolla Logic.

Enlightenment Capital has formed a new space platform Auria headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. No financial terms were disclosed.

Auria was formed through the merger of four recent acquisitions by Enlightenment Capital–Boecore, Ascension Engineering Group, Orbit Logic, and La Jolla Logic.

“The merging of these businesses demonstrates our commitment to strategic M&A in order to broaden our customer base, expand capabilities, and drive innovation in support of the fast-changing space mission,” said Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital and chairman of Auria in a statement. “Combining complementary technology and capabilities across the business will enable the company to better support the complex missions of our space and national security customers.”

Auria is a provider of solutions and software in support of complex space, national security, and cyber missions of federal, international, and commercial customers.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital invests in middle-market companies. The private equity firm targets the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.