Epiris buys digital radio systems provider Sepura

Epiris sees potential to transform and grow Sepura

Sepura supplies digital radio systems to police, fire and ambulance services worldwide

Epiris Fund II’s has now made 12 investments

Epiris has today announced that Epiris Fund II has acquired Cambridge, UK-based digital radio systems provider Sepura. Sepura designs, develops and supplies digital radio services and associated ecosystems for mission-critical applications. It supplies police, fire and ambulance services worldwide. Over two million Sepura devices are in use in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Epiris is a UK-headquartered private equity firm which targets control positions in UK-headquartered businesses with an enterprise value of £75 million to £500 million. It deploys £40 million to £150 million of equity capital. Epiris Fund II is an institutional private equity fund that was raised in 2017.

“Sepura is a market leader with global reach,” said Ian Wood, partner at Epiris. “This position is built on deep expertise in TETRA technology and the unique demands of the emergency services. It is rich in intellectual property and has an extensive R&D capability that turns this into best-in-class, innovative products. The company’s ability to develop new systems and devices that embrace emerging technologies and meet customer needs positions it to continue to succeed as a pioneer for many years to come.”

“My whole team and I are looking forward to this next chapter in Sepura’s story,” said Steve Barber, CEO of Sepura. “Epiris and Malcolm have a great track record in the professional electronics space and we are excited to apply their experience to our business over the coming years.”