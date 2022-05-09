EQT adds two to sustainability team

Tinna C. Nielsen has joined the firm as equitable transformation lead for social and human sustainability and Angela Jhanji has become managing director for sustainability integration.

EQT has beefed up its sustainability team with two new hires. Tinna C. Nielsen has joined the firm as equitable transformation lead for social and human sustainability and Angela Jhanji has become managing director for sustainability integration. Nielsen is based in Copenhagen while Jhanji is in New York City.

EQT is happy to announce the appointment of two new hires who have joined the firm's growing sustainability team, Tinna C. Nielsen in Copenhagen and Angela Jhanji in New York City.

Tinna C. Nielsen has joined as Equitable Transformation Lead for Social and Human Sustainability, reporting to Bahare Haghshenas, Global Head of Sustainable Transformation.

Tinna is an organizational anthropologist and she brings to EQT more than 16 years of expertise in helping companies drive social impact and sustainable change. Previously, she worked at the Danish Institute for Human Rights, the United Nations, and as a consultant across multiple industries. Tinna is also part of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, a community of specialists working to solve global challenges. At EQT, Tinna will oversee Human Rights, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as well as accelerate initiatives across EQT’s global network of advisors and portfolio companies.

Angela Jhanji joins EQT Private Capital as Managing Director for Sustainability Integration. Angela will report to Sophie Walker, Head of Sustainability for Private Capital.

Angela joins EQT from Grant Thornton, where she was an ESG Director and played a pivotal role in launching and leading the company’s U.S.advisory services in ESG and Sustainability. Angela has helped boards and management teams drive sustainability maturity across sectors for more than 16 years. Angela will work closely with EQT’s investment professionals, driving integration across the investment lifecycle including advising on potential investment opportunities and due diligence, and accelerating the ongoing sustainability transformations across EQT Private Capital’s 200 portfolio companies.

Bahare Haghshenas, EQT’s Global Head of Sustainable Transformation, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tinna and Angela to EQT’s global sustainability team as we double down on our industry-leading commitment to sustainability. These latest hires underscore our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and human rights, as well as our ambition to drive sustainability value creation across our investments. Tinna and Angela’s expertise will be instrumental in the next phase of EQT’s journey.”