EQT and PSP complete $3bn take private of Radius Global Infrastructure; plus PE market insights from Capstone

It’s Obey Martin Manayiti here with the newsletter. We are capping off the week today with a look at a report from Capstone Partners that forecasts that the PE sector is ready to overcome its slow dealmaking pace, with growing momentum expected in Q1 2024.

I will also look at Aria Growth Partners’ investment in LesserEvil, an organic popcorn and salty snacks maker based in Danbury, Connecticut.

But let’s start with some infrastructure news first from EQT and PSP Investments, which completed the $3bn take-private of Radius Global Infrastructure yesterday.

Wireless telecommunication

EQT and PSP Investments announced yesterday the completion of their take-private acquisition of Radius Global Infrastructure, a Pennsylvania-based aggregator of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other digital infrastructure assets.

The deal is valued at $3 billion.

“Our investment in Radius demonstrates our conviction that the company will continue to be a leading aggregator of critical digital infrastructure,” said Alex Greenbaum, a partner within EQT Active Core Infrastructure’s advisory team. “This investment aligns directly with our thematic investment approach and our focus on partnering with best-in-class companies and management teams.”

State of the market

Capstone Partners, a Boston-headquartered investment bank, released a report yesterday that showed the extent to which the current macroeconomic situation has dampened the M&A market. But there is optimism in the near future.

Highlights include:

• M&A volume is likely approaching or has reached its trough, with deal volume declining 15.9 percent YOY in Q2.

• Middle market dealmaking (under $500 million in enterprise value) has remained more resilient than broader M&A markets, as total transaction volume across all deal sizes declined 24.8 percent YOY in Q2.

• Transactions closed by private equity firms declined 17.6 percent YOY through Q2.

• M&A valuations compressed in Q2 compared to the prior year, falling nearly a full turn to 9.2x EV/EBITDA from 10.0x EV/EBITDA.

• The number of exits fell the most, and the number of realized private equity investments fell 44.1 percent YOY through Q2, which is a far greater fall than the decline in closed transactions.

The decline in exits suggests that the sponsor exit market has greater sensitivity to the valuation environment, and two, that financial buyers are optimistic about the next five to seven years as they have continued to deploy capital at relatively healthy levels, said the report.

“Many sponsors have been opportunistic in the current environment – either establishing platforms at lower buy-in multiples or providing liquidity through a buy-and-build strategy,” said the report. “The vast reserve of dry powder available to private equity firms is expected to support near-term deal activity.”

Looking further ahead, there could be more positives to come.

“Anecdotally, dealmakers are noting a buildup in transaction inventory, with the expectation for a rebound towards Q1 2024. In addition, following recent years of covid bumps to revenue, the market has entered a more normalized EBITDA environment for many private businesses. Strategics have continued to pursue quality companies, and while sponsors have largely held off on exits, they have continued to actively evaluate investment opportunities.”

More popcorn please

I love popcorn and I’m guessing you do too!

Earlier in the week, Aria Growth Partners made an investment in LesserEvil, a Danbury, Connecticut-based maker of organic popcorn and salty snacks.

Valor Equity, Invest Eco and Touch Capital also participated in the investment.

The funding will enable LesserEvil to fuel growth, expand its manufacturing operations and open additional retail distribution.

LesserEvil is sold in retailers such as Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market and Safeway Albertson’s.

At PE Hub we have written a lot about PE firms investing in snacks businesses, including these six deals earlier in the year and most recently, this feature from my colleague Iris Dorbian about PE firms investing in the organic food space.

