EQT and PSP Investments completes take-private buyout of Radius Global Infrastructure

EQT and PSP Investments have completed its take-private buyout of Radius Global Infrastructure, a Pennsylvania-based aggregator of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other digital infrastructure assets. The price of the deal was $3 billion.

According to terms of the deal, Radius stockholders will receive $15 in cash per share of Radius common stock. Also, as a result of the closing, Radius has ceased trading on the NASDAQ.

“Our investment in Radius demonstrates our conviction that the company will continue to be a leading aggregator of critical digital infrastructure,” said Alex Greenbaum, a partner within EQT active core infrastructure’s advisory Team in a statement. “This investment aligns directly with our thematic investment approach and our focus on partnering with best-in-class companies and management teams. We are excited to partner with the Radius team on this next stage of growth, as we capitalize on the growing global demand for data.”

Citi served as lead financial advisor to Radius with Goldman Sachs also providing financial advice and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP serving as legal advisor to Radius.

Morgan Stanley and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to EQT Active Core Infrastructure. Evercore and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to PSP.

EQT has 224 billion euros in total assets under management.

Canadian pension investment manager PSP Investments has $243.7 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2023