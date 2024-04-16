PE Deals

EQT-backed Madison Energy Infrastructure acquires Sun Tribe’s commercial and K-12 solar portfolio

Rich Allevi, who most recently served as president of Sun Tribe Solar, will continue to lead the commercial development team now under Madison, which will remain in Charlottesville, Virginia.

