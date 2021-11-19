EQT Infrastructure to buy Australian cancer care company Icon Group

EQT Infrastructure has agreed to acquire Icon Group, an Australia-based cancer care provider. The seller is an investor group that includes Goldman Sachs Asset Management, QIC and Pagoda. Goldman Sachs Asset Management will remain a minority shareholder as part of the transaction. No financial terms were disclosed.

EQT Infrastructure to acquire Icon Group, Australia’s largest integrated cancer care provider

Icon Group is Australia’s largest vertically integrated cancer care provider, offering radiation oncology, medical oncology, compounding and pharmacy services through a network of facilities across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China

EQT Infrastructure will leverage its significant healthcare sector experience and global advisory network to support Icon in providing patients with high-quality cancer treatment, while supporting Icon Group’s domestic and international growth ambitions