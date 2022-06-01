EQT Private Equity sells Utimaco

SGT Capital has acquired Utimaco from EQT Private Equity. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Germany and Campbell, California, Utimaco is a provider of high-security technologies for cybersecurity and compliance solutions.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jun. 1, 2022 — SGT Capital is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Utimaco Verwaltungs GmbH (“Utimaco” or the “Company”) from the EQT Mid Market Europe fund (“EQT Private Equity”).

Headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, California, United States, Utimaco is a leading platform provider of high-security technologies for cybersecurity and compliance solutions. The Company provides on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules and solutions for key and identity management, data protection, and data intelligence, for regulated critical infrastructures.

In addition to receiving clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) in November 2021, SGT Capital’s ownership of Utimaco has received approval from the United Kingdom’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, and clearance from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

Since announcing its acquisition by SGT Capital, in April 2022 Utimaco acquired Celltick, a global leader of Public Warning Systems and the world’s largest cell broadcast-based products provider, in terms of deployments and audience reach. Utimaco’s acquisition of Celltick demonstrates already SGT Capital’s support of Utimaco’s growth strategy.

Joseph Pacini, Co-Managing Partner of SGT Capital, said: “With an increasingly connected world comes the continued increase of cybersecurity risks. As a market leader, Utimaco is best poised to address these risks and protect its clients as it further accelerates its global growth. There are excellent global growth opportunities for Utimaco, and we are excited to collaborate with CEO Stefan Auerbach and the entire Utimaco team, as well as EQT Private Equity, Bain Capital Credit and the Utimaco Advisory Board to achieve Utimaco’s growth potential.”

Stefan Auerbach, CEO of Utimaco, said: “We are moving at pace into Utimaco’s next phase of growth, and SGT Capital’s ownership and support is key to sustaining our performance and momentum. Technical innovation and international growth remain keys to our success, and we are grateful to our clients, colleagues and partners for their support and commitment.”

Carsten Geyer, Co-Managing Partner of SGT Capital, said: “As a market-leading business that comprises talented employees around the world, Utimaco is poised for enduring success, as its technology helps make the digitization of business and society more secure. The Utimaco transaction demonstrates SGT Capital’s unique capability to identify and invest in market leading businesses and enhance their value through global growth initiatives.”

SGT Capital was advised by EY, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Raymond James (Private Capital Advisory).