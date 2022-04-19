EQT sets a hard cap for tenth fund

EQT has set a hard cap for its tenth fund at 21.5 billion euros. The original target is 20 billion euros. Based in Sweden, the private equity firm is focused on “active ownership strategies.”

PRESS RELEASE

April 19, 2022

EQT has today set the hard cap for investor commitments of EUR 21.5 billion for the EQT X fund. A hard cap refers to an upper limit on the amount of investor commitments accepted as part of the fund. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process.

As previously communicated, the target fund size for EQT X has been set to EUR 20 billion. The fund’s investment strategy and commercial terms are expected to be materially in line with the predecessor fund EQT IX.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has investment strategies covering all phases of a business’ development, from start-up to maturity. EQT today has EUR 73.4 billion in assets under management across 28 active funds within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family’s entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 23 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and approximately 1,200 employees.