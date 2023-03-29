EQT to buy facility logistics firm Lazer Logistics from Harvest

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Harvest Partners has agreed to sell Lazer Logistics, an Alpharetta, Georgia-based provider of yard management and facility logistics services. The buyer is EQT. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lazer’s management team led by Adam Newsome, will continue to lead the company and remain significant owners of the business.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Harvest initially invested in Lazer in 2019.

Jim Mitchel, a partner at Harvest, said in a statement, “Lazer’s expansion into new markets and services lines, along with its proactive push toward an electrified fleet and a deeper culture of employee engagement were all part of a strategy outlined by the management team and Harvest at the outset of our investment. The achievement of these goals led to more than doubling the size of the business in just a few years and established a strong foundation upon which the Company will continue to build in the years to come.”

Harris Williams and William Blair served as financial advisors to Harvest and Lazer while Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to EQT.

Lazer was founded in 1996.

Based in New York, Harvest Partners invests in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries.