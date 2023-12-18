EQT to buy manufacturer Zeus Company

At the closing of the deal, John Groetelaars, former CEO of Hillrom and EQT industrial advisor, will serve as Zeus’ executive chairman

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024

Piper Sandler Companies acted as financial advisor to EQT Private Equity while Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Zeus

EQT has agreed to acquire Zeus Company, a Orangeburg, South Carolina-based maker of precision polymer extrusions and custom tubing. The seller is the Tourville family. No financial terms were disclosed.

At the closing of the deal, John Groetelaars, former CEO of Hillrom and EQT industrial advisor, will serve as Zeus’ executive chairman.

Zeus was founded in 1966.

“As one of the world’s leading healthcare investors, EQT invests in innovative companies that are addressing some of the most significant challenges in healthcare today, ranging from life science startups to scaled global businesses,” said Eric Liu, EQT partner, head of North American private equity and co-head of global healthcare in a statement. “This acquisition represents a highly thematic investment for EQT, given our longtime focus on the medical technology industry and our experience partnering with family-founded businesses. With EQT’s deep expertise and broad network of advisors in the healthcare sector, we look forward to continuing our track record of creating differentiated value for all stakeholders.”

This marks EQT’s second large acquisition in North America in December. Last week, EQT announced it would be acquiring Heritage Environmental Services, an Indianapolis-based provider of industrial waste management.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Piper Sandler Companies acted as financial advisor to EQT Private Equity and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel. Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Zeus and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP provided legal counsel.

EQT launched its North American operations 15 years ago when the Stockholm-based private equity firm opened an office in White Plains, New York.

For more on EQT’s investing in North America, please check out PE Hub, PE Hub Europe Editor-in-Chief Mary Kathleen Flynn’s interview with Alex Darden, partner, head of EQT infrastructure advisory team, Americas, and president of EQT Partners.