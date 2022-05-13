EQT to buy RCG

EQT has agreed to acquire Chicago-based Redwood Capital Group, a real estate investment manager. No financial terms were disclosed.

EQT AB (publ) (“EQT”) has reached an agreement to acquire Redwood Capital Group (“RCG”), a residential core plus and value-add investment manager headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA, strengthening EQT Exeter’s position as a global leader across sheds, beds and meds.

Strategic rationale

· As a vertically integrated, geographic- and sector-focused specialist, the combination of EQT Exeter’s multifamily group with RCG will enable expanded deal flow, allowing the combined team to pursue the highest performing opportunities in the US with experienced professionals across 10 offices

· RCG’s in-house property management expertise will enhance EQT Exeter’s unique vertical integration and provide expanded services to residents; RCG also brings digital analytics to improve investment and asset management decision

· Over more than 15 years, RCG has successfully executed 79 transactions in the US, spanning core plus and value-add strategies, and their deep sector expertise and strong reputation, coupled with EQT Exeter’s world-class in-house residential development team, will improve insight on buy versus build decisions

· EQT Exeter and RCG share similar investment philosophies and operating platforms, including a strong commitment to sustainability; EQT Exeter is developing multifamily buildings that are Fitwel and LEED certified, including the first Fitwel certified residential building in Philadelphia

· RCG will leverage EQT Exeter’s existing client relationships and broad international platform, including fundraising capabilities, sustainability efforts, and operational strengths

· As the largest real estate sector in the US, residential is highly scalable, with positive renter demographics and sustainable growth characteristics, resulting in resilient returns

Founded in 2007 by David Carlson and Mark Isaacson, RCG is a vertically integrated, core plus and value-oriented residential investment management firm, deeply experienced in all operating areas, including acquisition, asset management, construction management and property management. RCG, which has approximately 35 corporate employees, has successfully executed 79 multifamily investments in high-growth US markets, including 48 realized investments that achieved in excess of 2x equity returns across more than 22,000 units. RCG investments comprise deal-by-deal joint ventures on behalf of multiple institutional clients, including global fund sponsors, insurance companies and family offices.

The RCG team will combine with EQT Exeter’s existing US multifamily team, complementing EQT Exeter’s immense development capabilities in the space. The EQT Exeter multifamily team, led by Bryan Lamb, has focused on value-add strategies, primarily with development opportunities located in strong medical, educational, and technical hubs across the US.

Together, RCG and the EQT Exeter Multifamily team have completed transactions totaling USD 5 billion GAV, including over USD 1 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden-stye development projects. Following this combination, EQT Exeter’s expanded multifamily team will consist of nearly 55 experienced investment professionals, in addition to RCG’s in-house property management team, making EQT Exeter one of the strongest vertically integrated real estate firms. With expertise in acquisitions, asset management, property management and construction and development across 10 US cities, the combination will further EQT Exeter’s local-with-locals offering with dedicated residential expertise. The new group will be led by RCG’s co-founder, David Carlson, who will report directly to Ward Fitzgerald, head of EQT Exeter. The integrated team will build on the existing successful approach of acquiring and developing residential properties across value-add and core plus strategies and intends to pursue diverse residential strategies in sectors including multifamily, student housing, workforce housing and self-storage.