Equipment rental agency EquipmentShare inks $290m

Columbia, Missouri-based EquipmentShare, an equipment rental agency serving the construction industry, has raised $290 million in funding.

BDT Capital Partners led the round. Other investors included RedBird Capital Partners, Tru Arrow Partners, Sound Ventures and Brown Advisors.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jabbok and Willy Schlacks and the entire EquipmentShare team to help build the connected jobsite of the future,” said Henry Yeagley, a partner & head of middle market at BDT & MSD Partners, in a statement. “Drawing on decades of construction experience, they have created a proﬁtable, fast-growing, tech-enabled business with the potential to meaningfully disrupt the equipment rental market and the broader construction space. This investment is emblematic of BDT & MSD’s merchant banking model and reﬂects our commitment to supporting strong founders and family owners in this segment of the market as they pursue their long-term strategic objectives.”

EquipmentShare was founded in 2014.

BDT Capital Partners is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform. Since 2010, BDT & MSD Partners’ affiliated funds have deployed more than $50 billion across their investment strategies.