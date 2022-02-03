Equus sells South Carolina warehouse logistics facility

Equus Capital Partners has sold 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, a Dillon County, South Carolina-based warehouse logistics facility, for $47.5 million. The buyer was IPD South LLC.

PRESS RELEASE

Dillon County, SC – February 3, 2022 – Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. (“Equus”), one of the nation’s leading developers and private real estate investment managers, announced the sale of 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, a 373,100 square foot warehouse logistics facility in Dillon County, South Carolina. The property was sold to IPD South LLC for $47.5 million and was 100% leased to Harbor Freight Tools at the time of sale.

Frank Fallon and Bob Barrineau of CBRE represented Equus in the transaction.

95 Inland Port Logistics Center is located within ¼ mile of Exit 190 of I-95 in South Carolina and sits on a 30-acre site. Equus Development, L.P., Equus’ development operating arm, broke ground on the facility on a speculative basis in February 2020 and was fully leased on a long-term basis to Harbor Freight Tools during 2021. The warehouse was constructed of precast concrete panels and possesses the following specifications: 32’ clear height, energy efficient LED interior lighting, 7” concrete floors, 50’ x 50’ column spacing, an ESFR sprinkler system, and is 100% air-conditioned. It is a 410’ deep, single-side loaded building with a 180’ deep, all-concrete truck court which includes excess trailer parking away from the loading docks.

“The disposition of the 95 Inland Port Logistics Center (95 IPLC) represents the successful execution of Equus’ industrial development program,” commented Daniel M. DiLella, Jr., Senior Vice President of Equus, who along with Christopher Locatell, Senior Vice President and John Knott, Vice President, oversaw the transaction for the firm. “Harbor Freight Tools is the largest employer in Dillon County and Equus is proud to be a part of their expansion and continued commitment to the region.”

The South Carolina Ports Authority completed the development of Inland Port Dillon in 2018 which has been an economic catalyst for the area. “Inland Port Dillon has enabled Harbor Freight to import their product more cost effectively through the Port of Charleston,” added DiLella. “The Dillon County region is poised to see additional import and export growth in the near future. Equus remains committed to the region as we have recently acquired an additional 140 acres just ¼ mile from the 95 IPLC. This new site can accommodate up to 1,400,000 square-feet of industrial development in a single building plan or a multi-building plan. We are looking forward to continuing to be a part of the growth of Dillon County and the SC Ports Authority.”

About Equus Capital Partners, Ltd.

Equus Capital Partners is one of the nation’s leading developers and real estate investment managers. Equus’ diversified portfolio consists of office, multi-family, industrial, and retail properties located throughout the United States. The firm is headquartered in the Philadelphia area with regional offices in Chicago, Marina Del Rey, CA, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Arizona, Raleigh-Durham, and South Florida. For additional information, please visit the company’s website.