Erie Street invests in brand consultancy 50,000feet

Erie Street Growth Partners has made an investment in 50,000feet, a Chicago- and New York-based brand consultancy and creative agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used for expansion.

50,000feet will retain its independence, with CEO Jim Misener reporting to Jerry Graunke, president of Erie Street. Chris Prescher will continue as chief strategy officer and Ken Fox will assume the role of chief creative officer.

“50,000feet was founded in 2001, not long after the internet began disrupting the way brands interact and engage with consumers. Since then, digital disruption, along with shifts in consumer behaviors and expectations, has only continued to increase the demand for brand transformation,” said Graunke in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the trusted partnership we have built over the last year with 50,000feet as we turn disruption into transformational growth.”

7 Mile Advisors acted as financial advisor to 50,000feet on the transaction.

Based in Chicago, Erie Street invests in the consulting, business services, strategic communications, and marketing services sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2018.