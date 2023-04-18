Estancia-backed Snowden Lane secures credit facility from Monroe Capital

The financing will be used for growth.

New York-based Snowden Lane is an investment advisor

Estancia invests in small to lower middle-market firms in the asset management industry

Based in Chicago, Monroe Capital LLC is a boutique asset manager specializing in private credit markets across various strategies

Monroe Capital provided a senior credit facility to Snowden Lane, a portfolio company of Estancia Capital Partners.

The financing will be used for growth.

New York-based Snowden Lane is an investment advisor.

Based in Chicago, Monroe Capital LLC is a boutique asset manager specializing in private credit markets across various strategies. Monroe also has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Estancia invests in small to lower middle-market firms in the asset management industry.