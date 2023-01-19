PE-backed eStruxture Data Centers seals C$170m credit facility

The proceeds of the facility will allow eStruxture to accelerate its growth strategy of expanding its existing data center platform

The company is backed by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Fengate Asset Management

Montreal-based eStruxture Data Centers, a provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, has secured an incremental credit facility of C$170 million.

The consortium of lenders included Scotiabank, National Bank, BMO Bank of Montreal and Deutsche Bank.

The proceeds of the facility will allow eStruxture to accelerate its growth strategy of expanding its existing data center platform.

“We continue to experience an increased demand in data center capacity across all the markets that we serve and this financing will boost our ability to bring additional capacity online, faster”, said Todd Coleman, founder, president and CEO of eStruxture, in statement. “Having the unique advantage of being 100% focused on the Canadian market, some of the most prominent technology companies have been turning to us as their trusted advisors. And so, we have gained a deep understanding of customer needs, development plans, and trends, and are able to tactically grow and expand precisely where our customers need us to.”

Canada’s largest data center provider, eStruxture has fifteen facilities in all major markets. It is located in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.

