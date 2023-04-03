Ethos Capital buys collaboration platform Newforma

Harris Williams LLC was financial advisor to Ethos while Aeris Partners was financial advisor to Newforma

Ethos Capital has acquired Manchester, New Hampshire-based Newforma, a provider of project information management and building information modeling collaboration solutions. No financial terms were disclosed. The seller was Battery Ventures.

“We’re establishing this partnership at an exciting time, as Newforma launches its enhanced cloud platform and invests in new product features,” said Gregg Monastiero, executive partner at Ethos Capital, in a statement. “We believe Newforma will continue to provide immense value to users by enabling coordination and information sharing amongst industry stakeholders.”

Harris Williams LLC was financial advisor to Ethos while Aeris Partners was financial advisor to Newforma.

Ethos invests in middle-market information services companies primarily across North America and Europe.

Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms.