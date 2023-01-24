Eureka Equity Partners buys engineering and construction services firm Synergi

In conjunction with this deal, Chris Miller, a partner at Eureka, joined Synergi's board of directors.

Eureka Equity Partners has acquired Elkridge, Maryland-based Synergi, an engineering and construction services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with this deal, Chris Miller, a partner at Eureka, joined Synergi’s board of directors.

Synergi was founded in 1986.

“We are thrilled to partner with Synergi’s CEO Jim Admiraal and the rest of its exceptional team,” said Miller, in a statement. “Synergi has developed and perfected an end-to-end turnkey solution that considerably de-risks the feature staircase design, fabrication, and installation processes for building owners and contractors, and delivers a more cost-effective and time-efficient product to the end customer. We look forward to supporting Synergi in its next phase of growth.”

Lafayette Square provided debt facilities to support the acquisition.

Eureka Equity Partners targets sectors that include business services, health care services, specialty manufacturing and consumer products.