Eureka promotes Oswald to partner, Black to principal and Butler to controller

Prior to joining Eureka in 2009, Oswald was an analyst in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs

Before going to Eureka in 2017, Black was an associate vice president at Bessemer Securities, an associate at Metalmark Capital and an investment banking analyst at Greenhill & Company

Prior to joining Eureka in 2019, Butler was a senior associate at Hamilton Lane Advisors and an audit staff accountant at Ernst & Young, LLP

Eureka Equity Partners promoted Alexandra Oswald to partner, Dan Black to principal and Melanie Butler to controller. The appointments become effective January 1, 2023.

Prior to joining Eureka in 2009, Oswald was an analyst in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs.

Before going to Eureka in 2017, Black was an associate vice president at Bessemer Securities, an associate at Metalmark Capital and an investment banking analyst at Greenhill & Company.

Prior to joining Eureka in 2019, Butler was a senior associate at Hamilton Lane Advisors and an audit staff accountant at Ernst & Young, LLP.

“Each member of our team is integral to value creation at our portfolio companies and to generating outsized returns for our investors and management team partners, and we are thrilled to recognize these individuals for their accomplishments and meaningful contributions to the successes at our portfolio companies and our firm,” said Chris Hanssens, managing partner of Eureka, in a statement. “Their commitments to our core values and true partnership approach will continue to advance our efforts to build great businesses alongside our talented management teams and contribute to Eureka’s continued growth as a firm.”

Eureka Equity Partners targets companies that have up to $100 million in revenue.