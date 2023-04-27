Event management software firm Tripleseat inks funding from General Atlantic

Existing shareholders Vista Equity Partners, Level Equity, and Enlightened Hospitality Investments will remain as minority investors in the business.

The funding will be used by Tripleseat for growth

Concord, Massachusetts-based Tripleseat, an event management software provider, has secured an investment from General Atlantic. No financial terms were disclosed.

Existing shareholders Vista Equity Partners, Level Equity, and Enlightened Hospitality Investments will remain as minority investors in the business.

In partnership with General Atlantic, Tripleseat plans to focus on key growth areas including expanding market reach, further investing in its product and technology, pursuing strategic M&A, and scaling into additional markets.

“Events are an important and growing business for restaurants, hotels, and other venues. Jono and the Tripleseat team have helped to modernize the events management business, allowing clients to replace cumbersome manual processes with a comprehensive yet easy-to-use system to manage and grow their event operations,” said Paul Stamas, managing director and global head of financial services at General Atlantic, in a statement.

General Atlantic has more than $72 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.

Vista invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations. The firm has more than $96 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.