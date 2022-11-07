Evercore taps McKenna as senior advisor

Previously, she was the CIO of Constellation Energy and Universal Orlando Resort

Michelle McKenna has joined Evercore as a senior advisor focusing on technology, entertainment and sports.

Most recently, McKenna was chief information officer for the National Football League. Previously, she was the CIO of Constellation Energy and Universal Orlando Resort as well as an executive in planning, finance and technology at The Walt Disney Co.

“Michelle has built an illustrious career as one of the most highly regarded CIOs in the United States and brings a strong operating background, unique experiences and a broad set of relationships that will be extremely additive to our technology and media coverage efforts,” said Naveen Nataraj, co-head of Evercore U.S. Advisory, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her join us.”

Evercore is an independent investment banking advisory firm. Evercore assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. The firm was founded in 1995.