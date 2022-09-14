Everstone Capital acquires drugmaker Softgel Healthcare

Veda Corporate Advisors was financial advisor to SHPL and its shareholders.

Everstone Capital Managing Directors Puncham Mukim and Dr Arjun Oberoi will join the board of SHPL

Everstone Capital is the private equity arm of the Everstone Group

Based in Singapore, Everstone Capital is focused on the middle market

Everstone Capital has acquired a controlling stake in India-based Softgel Healthcare, a provider of soft gelatin capsures and probiotics. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sharing his views on the investment, Sameer Sain, co-founder and CEO on Everstone Group, said in a statement, “We are delighted to partner with SHPL, Mr. Sulaiman and the management team led by Dr Vijay Alagappan. The company, with its strong R&D capabilities and ability to manufacture products in advanced dosage forms, is well positioned to be a global leader in the CDMO segment. We believe that Everstone’s value creation playbook will help SHPL realize its global goals and propel the company into its next phase of growth.”

