Excellere Partners wraps up Fund IV at $875m hard-cap

Denver-based private equity firm Excellere Partners has closed a fourth flagship fund at its $875 million hard-cap. Excellere Capital Fund IV, which had an initial target of $750 million, will maintain the firm’s strategy of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through majority recapitalizations and management buyouts.

Excellere Partners Raises $875 Million for Its Fourth Fund, Excellere Capital Fund IV LP

November 30, 2021

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams, announced today that it completed fundraising for its fourth fund at $875 million. The fund was oversubscribed, exceeding its target of $750 million and closed at the hard cap.

Led by Managing Partners Brad Cornell, Ryan Glaws, Matt Hicks and Patrick O’Keefe, the firm is honored by the continued support of our long-time investors and is excited to welcome a number of new limited partners to Fund IV. Our successful fundraising effort is attributable to the team we have built over the last 15 years, as well as a direct reflection of our continued dedication to the Firm’s core values and investment strategy. The investment activities in Fund IV will reflect our ongoing commitment to supporting the aspirations of the entrepreneurs with whom we partner and creation of value for all stakeholders.

Excellere targets recapitalization partnerships with entrepreneurial companies with primary operations in North America. More than a source of capital, Excellere has created a firm with a buy-and-build growth strategy empowered by a supportive culture and proprietary value creation process. As a values-based organization, Excellere strives for excellence by creating true partnerships with its portfolio company investments.

About Excellere Partners

Excellere is a Denver-based private equity firm that has raised over $2.3 billion of committed capital across its four funds. The Firm specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through majority recapitalizations and management buyouts. Excellere deploys a buy-and-build strategy that provides its portfolio companies with capital as well as a proprietary value creation system designed to accelerate growth while enhancing corporate infrastructure. Investments are focused on companies within the following industries: healthcare; industrial growth; and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit http://www.excellere.com