Excellere promotes Unertl to partner

Excellere Partners has promoted Justin Unertl to partner.

“For the past 12 years, Justin has served as an invaluable member of the team through his highly impactful origination efforts, commitment to driving value across the portfolio, and pursuit of continuous improvement manifesting in meaningful enhancements to Excellere’s value creation tools and processes,” said Brad Cornell, managing partner at Excellere Partners, in a statement. “The managing partners are pleased to promote Justin to Partner as he exemplifies the next generation of leaders that we are building at Excellere.”

Unertl joined Excellere in 2010. He currently serves on the board of directors at Biocare, LucidHealth, and Medlogix.

Based in Denver, Excellere Partners has $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds that specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts. The firm’s targeted industry sectors include healthcare, industrial growth, and business services.