Excolere acquires education company EPS School Specialty

Excolere Equity Partners has acquired Nashua, New Hampshire-based EPS School Specialty, a developer of curriculum products and services that enhance literacy and math skills for K-12 grade level students. No financial terms were disclosed.

“There is an undisputed need for the solutions EPS provides, which effectively teach and remediate reading and math-related learning loss,” said Pete Davis, a partner at Excolere, in a statement. “Given the systemic reading and math achievement issues in our country, compounded by COVID-19 learning loss, we believe EPS has a significant opportunity to serve young learners at scale.”

As part of the acquisition, Excolere appointed Steven Guttentag as CEO of EPS. He is the former CEO of Reading Plus.

Excolere is joined in the investment by a consortium of investors including Cambridge Information Group.

Tyton Partners served as financial advisor to EPS School Specialty. Lincoln International, TRIAGO, and DLA Piper respectively served as debt advisor, private placement agent, and legal advisor to Excolere.

Excolere invests in the education and human capital management sector.