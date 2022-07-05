Exponent-backed Xeinadin buys Bostockwhite

Exponent made a minority investment in Xeinadin in February this year

This is the second acquisition Xeinadin has made since the investment from Exponent

The purchase of Bostockwhite will bolster Xeinadin’s auditing and corporate finance offering

Exponent-backed Xeinadin Group has bought Bostockwhite, a UK-based financial services company providing accounting, taxation and business advisory and support services. The deal represents the second acquisition Xeinadin has made since the investment from Exponent earlier this year after it picked up Scott & Wilkinson, a UK accountancy firm.

Xeinadin is a group of business advisory and accountancy practices in over 100 locations in the UK and Ireland. It serves over 50,000 clients which are predominantly small and medium-sized business. It has over 1,500 employees and posted revenues of over $120 million in its latest financial year. The acquisition of Bostockwhite will bring additional strength to Xeinadin’s auditing and corporate finance capabilities.

Exponent looks for companies headquartered in Europe with enterprise values between $150 million to $500 million. It currently has 30 investments across four funds and has raised $3.5 billion to date. It made a minority investment in Xeinadin in February 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome Bostockwhite to the Xeinadin Group,” said Derry Crowley, CEO of Xeinadin Group. “The firm is directly aligned with our vision and will provide even greater strength to our Midlands offering. This is the second acquisition we’ve announced this month and since the investment from Exponent, highlighting the mission we are on for quality growth across the Group.”

“Xeinadin is an exciting and innovative group in the UK and Ireland professional services landscape and one which we are excited to be joining,” said Tony Bostock, director of Bostockwhite. “Being part of the group will give our clients access to even greater resources and expertise, whilst enabling us to continue providing the local and personalised service which we pride ourselves on.”