Exponent agrees to divest stake in Meadow to Fairfax Financial

Exponent Private Equity has reached an agreement to sell a portion of its interest in Meadow, a Chester, UK-based provider of sustainable dairy, confectionery and plant-based ingredients, to Fairfax Financial.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Exponent and the Chantler family will retain a stake in Meadow following the sale.

Exponent acquired a significant stake in Meadow alongside the Chantler family in 2018.

“Over the course of our partnership, the business has generated significant organic and inorganic growth, including four bolt-on acquisitions, and accelerated its shift into more value-added ingredients. It is a trusted partner to the world’s largest food and beverage companies,” said Mark Taylor, partner at Exponent, in a statement

Exponent is a private equity firm headquartered in London.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, via its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and related investment management. The firm is based in Toronto.