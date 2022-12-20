Express Mondor acquires WJ Deans Transportation with PE backing

The merger was backed by National Bank Private Investment, an investment arm of the National Bank of Canada, and Desjardins Capital.

Lavaltrie, Quebec-based Express Mondor has acquired Delson, Quebec-based WJ Deans Transportation, creating a new Canadian flatbed trucking group under Express Mondor’s brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

The merger was backed by National Bank Private Investment, an investment arm of the National Bank of Canada, and Desjardins Capital, which will become equal minority shareholders of Express Mondor and its affiliated companies.

Express Mondor was founded in 1995 by brothers Billy, Dany and Éric Mondor. It specializes in oversized loads and heavy equipment hauling.

Bill Deans founded WJ Deans Transportation in 1986. The company specializes in the transportation of metals using cutting-edge equipment. It is headquartered in Delson and has a terminal in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

WJ Deans’ top executives, Victoria and Valérie Deans, will remain with the new company to support the transition.

“By participating in several key structural projects such as the construction of the Champlain Bridge and the REM, as well as a number of major energy projects, Express Mondor has built an outstanding reputation in the oversized transportation industry,” said Marie-Hélène Nolet, chief operating officer at Desjardins Capital, in a statement. “Acquiring W.J. Deans Transportation will allow the company to achieve a better position in Ontario and diversify its client base and services. Desjardins Capital is very proud to support the growth of this family business.”

National Bank Investments does business under the name National Bank Private Investment and manages the National Bank SME Growth Fund. National Bank of Canada had C$404 billion in assets as of October 31, 2022.

Desjardins Capital, an investment arm of Desjardins Groups invests in small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec. Desjardins Capital had $2.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022.