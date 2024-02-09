EY shares CEO optimism on mega deals; Super Bowl shines spotlight on PE’s role in sports

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

As we're preparing for the thrills of touchdowns, commercials, the half time show and Taylor Swift sightings at Sunday's Super Bowl, we're going deep today on private equity investments in the world of sports. PE pros are hopeful the NFL may soon allow private equity owners.

But we’ll start with a recent report from EY that details growing optimism for mega deals this year.

And for our Friday listicle, we’re rounding out the week with a look at five PE-backed CPA deals.

Mega deals are back

CEOs and PE leaders are equally upbeat about the M&A outlook for 2024, with a large majority of both expecting a return of megadeals, as the overall deal market picks up after a subdued 2023, finds a recent report from EY.

“The fourth quarter of 2023 saw US$1.005t of deals, which would look like a very healthy quarter in isolation,” read the report. “We also saw two months of more than US$300bn in the final quarter, with December at US$356bn. M&A momentum matters – the strong finish to 2023 could provide a boost to dealmaking confidence going into 2024.” North America accounted for 50 percent of the global deal value.

Some of the highlights include:

• CEOs adopt a business transformation imperative to reshape their businesses organically and inorganically within a new market reality.

• CEOs and PE leaders accept lower growth prospects, sticky inflation and “higher-for-longer” interest rates but have greater certainty in their own outlook.

• PE leaders and corporate CEOs have a bullish outlook for M&A in 2024, citing the return of the megadeal in a more buoyant buy-sell environment.

Closing the books

Certified public accountants are in high demand, mainly because of the growing number of complexities and compliance requirements in the services that they offer. CPA is also a field well-known for its war on talent. PE Hub recently noted a trend in which private equity firms are also on the hunt for accounting and advisory firms.

I featured five recent deals today, including the investment from Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners in Baker Tilly. For more on that deal, see my Deep Dive, including a joint interview with Blake Kleinman, a partner at H&F, and Ed Woiteshek, co-founder and managing partner at Valeas.

And here’s another deal from the listicle:

New York-headquartered Aquiline Capital Partners in January invested in LeaseCrunch, based in Milwaukee. LeaseCrunch was founded by a team of former CPAs and accounting auditors in 2016. It optimizes lease accounting processes for CPA firms by automating calculations, a service that allows firms to streamline operations, save time, reduce errors, lower costs and simplify compliance with the new lease accounting standards, according to the company.

“The LeaseCrunch team has built an impressive platform that effectively streamlines lease accounting, enabling CPA firms and corporate leaders to optimize their operations,” said Bruce Crabtree, a principal at Aquiline. “As CPA firms face material talent shortages and growing demand for their services, it is imperative that firms adopt leading software solutions to automate workflows and increase efficiencies.”

Wide world of sports

Private equity pros are eagerly awaiting next month’s National Football League annual meeting when recommendations may be made about allowing institutional capital to invest directly into franchises.

“Private equity ownership is allowed in the other four big US sports, so we’ve had a chance to observe that unfold, and it’s a topic we’re going to continue to discuss,” Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs and chairman of the NFL’s finance committee, said in an interview with Bloomberg ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. With the average NFL franchise valued at over $5 billion, it’s no wonder PE wants in.

Other sports are quickly embracing PE.

Just last week, the PGA Tour announced that players will have the opportunity to receive over $1.5 billion in immediate and future equity thanks to a new enterprise funded through investment partnership with Strategic Sports Group. The SSG is a consortium of US sports team owners and investors led by Fenway Sports Group, the Boston-based private holding company that owns MLB’s Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park.

PE Hub has seen a big uptick in private equity interest in sports teams and all things sports-related, from tickets to training. Here are some of the deals we’ve covered over the last year:

San Francisco-based private equity firm Sixth Street made a splash when it backed the creation of expansion National Women’s Soccer League team Bay FC. The NWSL team will make its debut this year. Sixth Street CEO Alan Waxman will serve on the NWSL’s board of governors. The expansion franchise deal made Sixth Street the first institutional investor to become the majority owner of a professional US sports franchise.

New York-based firm RedBird Capital and the National Football League announced the formation of EverPass media. EverPass holds the rights to distribute the NFL’s Sunday Ticket to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues in the US.

Hong Kong-based PE firm BPEA EQT and London-based provider of schools Nord Anglia Education acquired sports education brand IMG Academy, based in Bradenton, Florida, for $1.25 billion from sports and entertainment company Endeavor in an all-cash deal. Private investment firm Patricof Co also participated, taking a minority stake in IMG.

New York-based private equity firm Dynasty Equity acquired a minority stake in English soccer club Liverpool FC from Fenway Sports Group.

Ontario-based pension plan fund OMERS acquired a 5 percent indirect stake in the owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors, the Toronto Argonauts and other sports teams, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). By taking a 20 percent stake in Kilmer Sports, OMERS acquired the MLSE stake for $400 million. Kilmer Sports is owned by MLSE chair Larry Tanenbaum, who retained an 80 percent interest in Kilmer Sports upon closing.

Dallas-based private equity firm Arctos Partners signed a deal with Qatar Sports Investments to take a 12.5 percent stake in French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain. The deal values PSG at $4.32 billion. The PSG investment continued Arctos’ focus on making minority investments in sports franchises. In the US, Arctos has made investments in six Major League Baseball teams, including the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, three teams in the National Basketball Association and two teams in the National Hockey League.

We expect to see many more deals in the sports arena in 2024.

• NFL ownership rule changes will help PE firms score more deals

• The MVPs of private equity: Top PE-backed sports deals of 2023

• Mark Patricof on teaming up with Joe Burrow, Michelle Wie West, Steve Kerr and more

