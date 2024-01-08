EY’s Arda Ural: Big pharma is driving a rebound in biopharma and medtech M&A

The most sought-after targets are small- to mid-sized companies focused on high-growth therapeutic areas, such as oncology, cardiometabolic, immunology, central nervous system and rare diseases.

The 2024 EY M&A Firepower Report is out this morning, and PE Hub touched base with Arda Ural, EY Americas industry markets leader, health sciences and wellness for his take on biopharma and medtech dealmaking.

What are the major themes you see in biopharma and medtech M&A today?

We are getting increasingly optimistic about the M&A market. Our observations can be summarized under two themes.

On the macro level, high interest rates, geopolitical stress and volatility created significant uncertainty in the capital markets suppressing deals in general.

Specifically, the pharmaceutical industry is still grappling with some of its own challenges. Top 25 pharmas will face a potential loss of $360 billion in revenues over the five-year period of 2023 to 2028, due to loss of exclusivities for some of the industry’s best-selling biologics.

The pharma industry needs to add late-stage or marketed assets to overcome this revenue erosion by turning to M&A. Since only a few differentiated late-stage assets exist, competition for these targets is fierce, as evident by the deal premium, which is up 77 percent in 2023, according to EY’s Firepower report. Pharma has robust firepower estimated at $1.37 trillion, and we expect these bolt-on acquisition trends to continue in 2024, as we said in the report released today.

There are fundamental reasons to see the 2023 rebound as the beginning of a major trend. The biggest reason is the increased involvement of big pharmas. These companies began to dominate industry dealmaking once again in 2023, with 69 percent of M&A investment coming from big pharma, compared with only 38 percent in 2022, noted the Firepower report.

Medtechs are also facing their own challenges.

GLP-1 receptor agonists – for the treatment of diabetes and obesity – have shown outstanding clinical outcomes that have created a large and precipitous market cap erosion. Investors worry the success of weight loss therapies will cut down the need for surgical interventions.

The industry is also still working on finding its bearings in the post-pandemic world. Another shortage of semiconductors for their units continues to create uncertainty as the geopolitical tensions remain high.

Medtech needs to tap external innovation to fuel growth. Generative AI capabilities are not sufficiently available in-house, compelling the industry to seek innovation in small- to mid-sized device companies.

How did 2023 compare with 2022, and what’s expected for 2024?

By the end of the third quarter of 2023, all metrics of financing that EY measures had surpassed 2022 levels, with many returning to the historical norms seen before the sugar high of 2020-21. Deal value reached $205.9 billion from 123 total deals in 2023, outstripping the $142 billion spent in all of 2022. Major investments by the largest pharmaceutical companies meant that deal value still increased more than 40 percent, despite a slight dip in deal volume. We expect comparable levels of dealmaking in early 2024, with an increase in the second half as monetary policies ease and interest rates come down.

In the decade since EY began publishing its annual Firepower report in 2014, medtech M&A has only accounted for an average of 25 percent of annual deal value in the life sciences, and 2023 aligns with the broader trend. Despite completing 46 deals up to December 10, 2023, when the Firepower report closed, medtech deals were only slightly down from 2022’s total of 49. Meanwhile, medtech’s M&A spending fell by 28 percent to $34 billion.

For emerging biotechs with earlier stage assets in development, the financing environment was still challenging in 2023, but began to see a modest uptick. The same goes for the IPO window, which was firmly shut in 2022 and began to crack open only very slightly as 2023 went on. We saw an increase in debt financing, which reached $34.1 billion by the end of November and was the highest it has been over the last 15 years, as many smaller biotechs opted for alternative, non-dilutive methods of funding.

Which subsectors are ripe for dealmaking?

Therapeutic areas with high future growth such as oncology, cardiometabolic, immunology, central nervous system and rare diseases will continue to be most sought-after therapy areas for M&A, in line with the last few years. There has already been an increase in interest in therapeutic areas such as obesity that serve large patient populations, driven by the popularity of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

Over the long term, we expect a shift away from small molecule drugs, in favor of biologics potentially with the long-term impact of the Inflation Reduction Act already being felt. This shift has already begun for many of the top pharmas as new regulation disincentivizes these modalities in favor of biologics and other emerging technologies. While small molecules remain the largest technology category, its approvals share has been dropping since 2018, with a drop of ~58 percent by 2022 and estimated to further drop by ~93 percent by 2024. By 2027, sales of biologics are forecasted to account for 55 percent of all innovative drug sales.

What lies ahead in 2024?

The pharma sector was largely focused on small- to-mid-sized deals in 2023. Yet, a handful of large acquisitions indicates that large-scale M&A is not off the table, despite changing antitrust framework from the FTC, as evidenced by the lawsuit against Amgen regarding the Horizon acquisition. For background, the FTC tried to stop Amgen’s acquisition of Horizon due to increased scrutiny around antitrust practices. The $28 billion acquisition was allowed to move forward, but Amgen agreed not to bundle its drug with Horizon’s drugs in negotiations with health plans. As a result, we expect small- to mid-sized deals to pick up in the second half of 2024 as the cost of capital comes down and we see 2024 as a year of cautious optimism in a complex environment.

Expect pharmaceutical companies to make a greater investment in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning in order to bring down costs and increase profit margins.

